TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked in construction zone on NB I-75 due to high water

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:40 a.m.

High water is causing traffic issues on Northbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County this morning.

The ultra-left lane is closed NB I-75 in Moraine due to water from this morning’s heavy rain and storms, dispatchers told News Center 7.

An ODOT project manager and contractor is right now working on getting the flooding to go down.

It closed all the way from West Carrollton all the way through Downtown Dayton.

The ultra-left lane will remain closed until the flooding is gone.

-INITIAL STORY-

High water and a two-vehicle crash has blocked multiple lanes on southbound I-75 in Dayton, according to dispatchers.

Police were called to the southbound lanes of I-75 between U.S. 35 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. after a crash was reported. Dispatch records indicate high water was also reported.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show at least the center and right lanes are blocked due to the high water and crash.

Slow traffic is reported through downtown Dayton on I-75 due to the crash, high water, and heavy rain still moving through the area.

