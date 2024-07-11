TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving semi closes lanes on I-75 in Harrison Twp; medics on scene

HARRISON TWP — A crash involving a semi-trailer shut down lanes on I-75 in Harrison Township Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. Harrison Township medics and deputies were called to a crash involving a semi and a car on I-75 southbound near Needmore Road.

A left lane is blocked on both I-75 southbound and northbound in the area of the crash, according to ODOT.

Video from Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows fire engines and medics on the scene.

