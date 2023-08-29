TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks left lane on I-75 SB near Wagner Ford Rd

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Harrison Twp., a crash in the left lane is causing delays of up to 15 minutes on southbound I-75 between Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash involved up to four vehicles and no injuries have been reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

