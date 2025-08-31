Tracking the next big system to impact this work week

DAYTON - Hey it’s Meteorologist Ryan Marando, I hope you’re having a great Labor Day weekend! Temperatures continue to stay well below average and it’s only being reinforced by our next weather system. Another cold front will be arriving Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. This does look to give most of us healthy rain that we need!

But temperatures will fall once again behind this. Well below average! Afternoon highs to end this upcoming week will not climb out of the 60s. Thursday could make a run for nearing the record coolest afternoon high temperature!

With that said, the mornings will continue to be chilly too! Your Labor Day, Monday, morning starts once again in the low 50s and will remain relatively similar the next several mornings.

