Tracking forecast changes: first clouds then the rain

DAYTON — It’s been frosty out there Friday morning with a freeze warning that was posted, marking the end of the growing season. Changes are coming which will keep temperatures warmer overnight, but cooler in the afternoons. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

High pressure has been keeping skies relatively clear for the past few days and is keeping the lows dropping into the 30s. However, high pressure is departing and low pressure is moving in. This means clouds will be the biggest impact for your weekend plans.

Saturday morning is the last, for now, morning dropping near freezing. The afternoon will have lots of clouds but likely a few peeks of blue sky heading into the afternoon.

How clouds impact our weekend

Sunday will likely be overcast and gray through the whole day. As that system nears, there could even be a stray shower heading into the evening, but it is looking like rain will arrive Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday.