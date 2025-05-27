‘Too big of an inconvenience;’ Community glad NATO Assembly has ended, roads reopening

DAYTON — Downtown Dayton residents say they’re happy that the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has come to an end.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked to people who lived inside the secured NATO Village LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Dayton police said crews are working to tear down 14,000 feet of fencing and 6,000 feet of concrete barriers that served as temporary security for the NATO Village.

The department is calling it a staged process.

Crews started taking down the fencing at Riverscape Metropark Monday afternoon, and have since reopened Monument Avenue.

Christine Pollard lives in the Biltmore Towers on Main Street. The building was just outside the secure NATO Village.

“I had to come out the front of the building and go across to the north main bridge and around that river just to get to the store,” Pollard said.

She said she’s glad the NATO Assembly is over.

“It was just too big of an inconvenience,” Pollard said.

