Toddlers ‘smacked,’ ‘yanked’ by former daycare worker, parents say; plea deal reached

FAIRBORN — A former daycare worker accused of assaulting three toddlers at a Greene County daycare is taking a plea deal.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has been following the case for months and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Makala Curry, a former daycare worker at Creative World of Learning, was initially charged with 18 misdemeanors.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Really sickening;’ 2-year-old ‘smacked’ by former daycare worker, mother says

News Center 7 previously spoke with one parent who said Curry “smacked,” “pushed,” and “yanked” her two-year-old son’s arm, and the actions were caught on video.

But Curry’s lawyer now said there is a new development to “resolve” the case.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group