Toddler found wandering in Kettering parking lot; 19-year-old facing charges

KETTERING — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a toddler was found wandering by himself in a Kettering parking lot.

On Tuesday, Kettering police were called to an apartment complex near the 3300 block of E. Stroop Road after a resident found a 2-year-old boy wandering unattended in the parking lot.

The resident took the child into their home and called the police.

The child appeared to be healthy and was not injured, according to Kettering Police Department’s public information officer.

Police were eventually able to figure out where the boy came from and got in contact with Deshon Mack.

Mack allegedly refused to identify himself and resisted officers. He was arrested for endangering children, failure to comply, and resisting arrest.

