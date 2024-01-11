Tips to stay safe, warm with cold temperatures expected this weekend

DAYTON — Colder temperatures are expected to move into the area this weekend.

>>Mostly cloudy, early snow showers possible; Mix of rain, snow Friday, very cold next week

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists is predicting colder air to start moving into the area on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 20s.

Low temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the teens with highs below 20 degrees.

We are expected to see lows in the single digits and below zero early next week.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to track this system and will have updates throughout the day here on News Center 7 at noon and during our 90 minutes of coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

>>RELATED: ‘We could get anywhere from 50 to 100 phone calls;’ Cold temperatures put furnaces to test

CenterPoint Energy is offering energy-saving tips and steps to help people lower their heating bills while continuing to stay safe and warm this winter.

Energy Saving Tips

Make sure your heating system is operating safely and efficiently. An annual inspection and tune-up by a qualified technician are recommended.

An annual inspection and tune-up by a qualified technician are recommended. Change or clean your furnace filter regularly. This helps maximize your furnace’s efficiency and life.

Turn down your thermostat. By lowering your thermostat by 7-10 degrees at night or when you’re away for at least eight hours, you can potentially save 10% on your heating costs. With a programmable thermostat, you can have your heating system work around your schedule.

Keep warm air in and cold air out of your home. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows, and other openings such as pipes or ducts. You can also roll up towels and push them against the bottom of the door’s interior to help prevent heat loss. Close fireplace dampers when not in use, so you don’t lose heat.

in use, so you don’t lose heat. Close window coverings and blinds. This will help insulate against the cold air outside.

Circulate warm air with your ceiling fans. Set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise slowly to move warm air from the ceiling to your living levels.

To learn more, visit this website.

>>RELATED: ‘I’ve already had my heat on,’ Homeowners, companies prepare for freezing temperatures

They also offered some safety tips.

Use space heaters safely. Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets, and all items at least three feet away from it. A space heater that uses natural gas, propane, or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

Test your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms to make sure they work properly. Change batteries regularly. Alarms don’t last forever, so replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Know the signs of CO poisoning. Early symptoms such as headache and fatigue are like the flu but without a fever. Continued CO exposure can lead to more severe headaches, dizziness, nausea, difficulty thinking clearly, and fainting. If everyone in a household is experiencing these symptoms, it could be CO poisoning. If you suspect you could have CO poisoning, leave the area immediately, get fresh air, and call 911.

Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location, and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Don’t use electric switches and outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or close to the location, or do anything that could cause a spark.

To learn more safety tips, visit his website.





©2024 Cox Media Group