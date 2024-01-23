Tips for drivers for dealing with potential icy roads, AAA says

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers could be dealing with some icy roads Tuesday morning across the region.

>>Winter Weather Advisory for entire region; Freezing rain possible into tomorrow morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect now for the entire Miami Valley until noon today.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz will break down the new models and timing on News Center 7 Daybreak at 4:25 a.m.

>>Icy conditions on their way to Miami Valley; potential impacts, timing

AAA is offering advice for anyone who must drive on icy roads.

Stay off the roads. If you can stay off the roads in the morning, do so at least until road crews can treat the road. Because the weather is coming in as rain and expected to freeze by the time it hits the pavement, there is little pre-treating that road crews can do. If you can delay travel, that is the best advice.

Remove all ice from the vehicle, including the roof, hood, and trunk. While driving, ice can loosen and blow off a car onto the windshield of a nearby vehicle, temporarily blinding that driver’s vision. Be sure to clear your car’s headlights and taillights too.

Slow down and do not tailgate: Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave yourself ample room to stop. Allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Accelerate, turn, and brake gradually. The extra time will provide additional braking room should a sudden stop become necessary.

Never use cruise control on slippery roads. A driver should always be in full control of their vehicle during poor road conditions. Cruise control is designed to keep the car moving at a constant speed. On slippery roads, you need to have the ability to slow the vehicle by simply lifting your foot off the accelerator.

Minimize the need to brake on ice. If you’re approaching a stop sign, traffic light, or other area where ice often forms, reduce your speed by removing your foot from the accelerator and brake early on clear pavement. Vehicle control is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.

News Center 7 will provide LIVE team coverage of driving conditions on News Center 7 Daybreak beginning at 4:25 a.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group