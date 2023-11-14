Tips to avoid ‘holiday hazards’ causing a trip to the ER

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is using dramatic demonstrations to warn of the pitfalls that can ruin a happy holiday.

They shared some of the warnings every household should hear.

“The unthinkable can happen in an instant and fires involving Christmas trees and candles ar far too frequent in this holiday season,” Alexander Hoehn-Saric Consumer Product Safety Commission Charman said.

The CPSC said an average of 1,600 cooking fires take place on Thanksgiving Day, more than three times the daily average.

>> Ohio cities rank amongst worst for package theft, report says

CPSC said to stay close while food is on the stove or in the oven and if you are frying a turkey — keep it far from the house, never the porch or garage.

Nearly 15,000 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms last holiday season due to decorating-related injuries, according to the CPSC.

More than 40 percent of those injuries involved falls.

>> Man accused of leading international drug organization from Ohio prison; 6 other Ohioans charged

A dry Christmas tree is a more flammable tree.

When it comes to holiday toys, make sure they aren’t choking hazards.

“When you’re buying toys make sure they’re age-appropriate because we do see a lot of injuries associated with small parts for children,” Hoehn-Saric said.

The CPSC said its researchers observed a downward trend from 2015 to 2022 in toy-related injuries for children 14 years or younger.









©2023 Cox Media Group