TIPP CITY — A local high school is going to have some new gold to add to its trophy case.

The Tippecanoe boy’s soccer team won the Division II State Championship on Saturday.

The Red Devils took down Revere High School, which is in Richfield.

Landon Haas and Colin Turner scored Tippecanoe’s two goals.

