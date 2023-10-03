Tipp City School Board holds brief meeting after last week’s canceled due to absences

TIPP CITY — Tipp City School Board met Tuesday after last week’s meeting was canceled due to half the board not showing up.

The meeting lasted less than 10 minutes.

President Amber Drum attended, as well as board members Anne Zakkour and Theresa Dunaway.

Zakkour and Dunaway were absent from last week’s meeting.

Zakkour made headlines last month after she did a Nazi salute at a meeting to former Board President Simon Patry — who is accused of being a dictator.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It’s become a joke;’ Tipp City School Board meeting canceled after board members don’t show up

At the time, she said it was a “sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator.”

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis asked her Tuesday if she wanted to say anything to defend herself.

She told News Center 7 she thought all of this was unfairly covered in the media.

When asked if she would continue meeting going forward, Zakkour replied " Why would I not continue to come to the meetings?”

When asked why she didn’t attend last week’s meeting she said that the vice board president was also not there.

Dunaway said she let the board know she was unable to attend last week and that she will continue to show up for meetings.

Both Zakkour and Dunaway said they plan to not run for re-election.









©2023 Cox Media Group