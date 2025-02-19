Timing, impacts for more snow; continued bitterly cold temperatures

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see more snow showers this week.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to TRACK this system. They will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 at Noon.

TIMING

Light to moderate snow is expected to move in late tonight through the overnight hours.

Ritz says it’s expected to arrive between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. on Thursday.

IMPACTS

The amount of snow has not changed.

Ritz says much of the area could see a half-inch to 1.5 inches of snow. Some isolated areas could see 2 inches where heavier bands set up.

The Miami Valley could see slick spots for Thursday morning’s commute.

Ritz says any snow will refreeze and make for an even more dangerous environment.

The cold temperatures are expected to stick around until Friday and into the weekend.

We will update this story.

