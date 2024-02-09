Thunderstorms in February? Why you could hear some rumbles tonight, Saturday

DAYTON — It’s been pretty dry over the past few days, but that dry stretch could end soon.

>> Near record warmth this morning; Chance for rain tomorrow, snow possible early next week

A weak disturbance working through the area could give us a slight chance for showers after 8-9 p.m. Friday.

Much better chances to arrive during the early morning hours of Saturday.

These will not amount to much. A quarter inch of rain at best can be expected, many spots will pick up less than that.

The most interesting part of the forecast is the fact that there could be some instability in the atmosphere resulting in a few rumbles of thunder.

Don’t be surprised if you see a flash of lightning and hear a clap of thunder sometime tonight or early Saturday.

We’ll dry things out after mid-morning Saturday.

