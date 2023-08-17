Local fire departments receive federal grant money

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over $450,000 has been awarded to local firefighters and paramedics in the Southwest Ohio area, a spokesperson from Congressman Mike Turner’s (OH-10) office said.

The cities of Huber Heights and Springfield will receive funds under the Department of Homeland Security’s FY22 Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG).

These fire stations can direct the funds toward operations and safety, vehicle acquisition, and regional projects.

The Huber Heights Fire Department will receive $374,545.45 and Springfield’s Fire Department will receive $43,761.54, the spokesperson said.

The City of Dayton has been awarded funds under the Department of Homeland Security’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program.

The Dayton Fire Department will receive $47,111.42 and can direct these funds toward community risk reduction, code enforcement and awareness, and firefighter safety research and development.

“Since 2015, more than $10 million has been awarded from the AFG to fire and EMS departments in the Dayton area,” the spokesperson said.

