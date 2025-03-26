Threatening note found in 11-year-old student’s desk; The charge prosecutors are looking into

FAIRBORN — Prosecutors could chase an 11-year-old student with aggravated menacing after a note was found in their desk at Fairborn Intermediate School.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Fairborn police said threats were on the note but couldn’t share exactly what they said.

One parent said she was shocked to learn which student wrote the note.

“Being a parent myself and newly, I mean, I’m just 4 years in, so I’m still a new parent. There’s no manual for kids or babies. That’s what they tell us. I feel like, you know, talk to your kids, have that open door for your kids to come talk to you,” Fairborn resident Alexandra Jones said.

Some parents became aware of the situation through social media.

“I’m like, this is probably spam, but then of course, reactions started coming in and stuff. And then people were like Fairborn police posted about it. Like the police actually saw into it. So I was like, okay, it’s a bit more serious,” Jones said.

Fairborn Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, announcing that they have been made aware of the threatening note.

Fairborn City Schools shared a statement regarding the note Tuesday evening.

The Fairborn City School District prioritizes the safety of our students and staff and we have taken steps and will continue to take steps to address a recent threat made by a student. Your students are safe to attend school on Wednesday, March 26th. Questions can be directed to our Director of Safety and Security, Bill Titley. — Fairborn City Schools spokesperson

Police confirmed to News Center 7 that the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to charge the child with aggravated menacing.

Some people in Fairborn think there should be consequences for the student, but they also want the school and police to look into why the threats were made.

“I worked for the school system for years and I’m telling you, the kids just got meaner and meaner,” Fairborn resident Deena Plemons said.

“So what’s the source of this? Like, what’s actually going on? Because to go that depth, there has to be something deeper than that,” Jones said.

Police removed the student from class on Tuesday and increased their presence at the school to alleviate any concerns.

This incident remains under investigation.

