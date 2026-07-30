Threat at Cincinnati Zoo deemed to be swatting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden was hit with a threat Thursday morning.

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The zoo said the unverified threat was received before opening hours this morning, according to a statement on social media.

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They added that it appeared to be similar to the ones reported at other organizations across the country over the last several months.

The zoo implemented its safety protocols and called the Cincinnati Police Department.

An investigation determined that there was no active danger at the zoo, clearing it to open.

The threat was believed to be a swatting incident.

“The Cincinnati Zoo appreciates the coordinated and immediate response by the Cincinnati Police Department and Zoo staff,” the zoo said in a statement.

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