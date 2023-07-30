Thousands without power in Miami Valley, majority in Miami County

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power in the Miami Valley Sunday afternoon.

As of 1:55 p.m. 1,056 AES customers have reported outages, according to the AES Outage Map.

The majority of the outages appear to be in the Piqua area.

The following outages have been reported:

Darke County: 1

Greene County: 4

Miami County: 889

Montgomery County: 146

Preble County: 1

Shelby County; 15

Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications for AES told our newsroom yesterday that outages caused by severe weather Saturday should be restored by 6 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear if the cause of the outage is related to severe weather or another incident.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

