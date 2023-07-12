Thousands in grant money awarded across region to provide students with healthier, safe environment

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of Miami Valley school districts have been awarded thousands in state funding.

>>Latest round of school safety grants announced; How the money breaks down across the Miami Valley

Governor Mike DeWine announced more than $33 million in state funds were awarded to nearly 750 districts and schools, the governor’s spokesperson said.

The purpose is to provide students with safer and healthier learning environments through the Ohio Department of Education’s Stronger Connections Grant.

“The Stronger Connections grant strengthens our commitment to ensuring students are safe and have the resources they need while addressing the mental and physical health needs that are critical to ensuring students are ready to learn and be successful in the classroom and in life,” said DeWine.

Some of the big local recipients are:

City of Dayton- $615,660.11

Fairborn- $118,722.37

Eaton- $19,035.14

Districts and schools can use Stronger Connections Grant funds to support their local health and safety needs, including student wellness and mental health.

“It is critical for students to enter a positive, safe, and supportive learning environment each day as they explore, discover, and achieve,” said Dr. Chris Woolard, Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction. “The Stronger Connections grant helps schools to continue addressing challenges that impact a child’s learning so students can focus on reaching success.”

All school districts and community schools that applied for the Stronger Connections Grant received a Tier 1 or Tier 2 award based on health and safety factors collected from data, including rates of poverty, chronic absenteeism, and exclusionary discipline.

A full list of recipients and their award amounts can be found here.

©2023 Cox Media Group