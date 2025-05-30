Thousands of drivers cited for seatbelt violations in multi-state safety initiative

OHIO — Over 6,800 drivers were cited for safety belt violations in a 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement.

State police from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia joined forces for an eight-day initiative to focus on safety belt enforcement, according to a media release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

From Monday, May 19, through Monday, May 26, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 2,631 citations for safety belt violations, according to the release.

Another 83 citations were issued for child safety seat violations in Ohio.

In total, across the six states, 6,863 citations were issued, plus another 401 for child safety seat violations.

“The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing,” OHP Sergeant Brice Nihiser said in the release.

©2025 Cox Media Group