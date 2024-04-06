Thousands of cars show up to News Center 7′s eclipse glasses giveaway

DAYTON — Thousands of cars lined up to pick up eclipse glasses during News Center 7′s eclipse glasses giveaway on Friday.

News Center 7 hosted the giveaway outside our station on South Main Street from 3-7 p.m.

Well over 1,500 cars drove through to pick up their glasses.

Cars lined the streets as we handed out more than 10,000 pairs of glasses.

News Center 7 has also given away around 23,000 pairs of glasses through our sponsors Frickers, and Grismer Tire and Auto Service.

Thank you from us to all the viewers who stopped by Friday!

Don’t forget to tune into our eclipse special on Monday starting at 2 p.m. on Channel 7, followed by our 90 minutes of news starting at 5 p.m.

