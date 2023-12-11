Thousands of brand-new books donated to local teachers, students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Local students have been given access to thousands of brand-new books with the help of a local council member and a literacy center, according to a spokesperson from the Brunner Literacy Center.

The Brunner Literacy Center (BLC) received 30,000 books to give to Trotwood and Dayton teachers.

“I recently learned that 61% of children in low-income houses do not own a book. I applied for this donation to see if we can turn those numbers around in our region this Christmas,” Hall said.

Kettering City Councilmember Jyl Hall applied for the $500,000 book donation through the Children’s Literacy Project and the Molina Foundation and was able to secure it.

The foundation and project worked with multiple publishers to provide a diverse selection of brand-new quality books, to make sure children from various backgrounds have access to engaging books, the spokesperson said.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Hall and the BLC hosted an event to distribute the books to the teachers, the spokesperson said.

A mobile food pantry, With God’s Grace, also donated snacks for teachers to have in their classrooms.

“Literacy by age nine sets the precedent for a child’s future. If a child reads by the third grade, they have nearly a ninety percent chance of graduating high school. In contrast, struggling readers are almost guaranteed to suffer financially in life,” Hall said.

The BLC CEO Myla Cardona-Jones and Hall see the donation as an opportunity to give teachers the chance to give an early Christmas present to their students, the spokesperson said.

“We can’t think of better partners to work with than Jyl and Myla in Dayton. We are committed to continuing efforts to promote literacy together in Dayton and look forward to making an even greater impact on the lives of children in Montgomery County and beyond,” Chairman of the Children’s Literacy Project David Austin said.

For more information about the Brunner Literacy Center, visit this website.

