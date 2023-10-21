‘This is home;’ Employees, customers gather to honor local restaurant destroyed by fire

DAYTON — Workers and customers at a restaurant destroyed by a fire hope this is not the end.

Dozens gathered Friday night outside the Legacy Pancake House a day after the building was consumed by flames.

For them, it’s hard to see a fence surrounding what’s left of the restaurant.

“Through times like this when there’s nothing that you can do physically, you have to find the faith to believe that things will change and that’s why we’re here tonight,” one who attended the vigil said.

Through hugs and tears, they shared their stories.

>> RELATED: ‘It’s more than losing our job;’ Employees react after popular local breakfast spot burns down

“This restaurant meant a lot to us,” Raven Hunt, Legacy Pancake House employee said.

“We used to come down every Sunday after church,” Pat Judd, a customer said.

To many, it was more than just a restaurant.

“This is home. I’m telling you when you come in the doors ... most of my customers I don’t have to ask you what you want, I know what you’re already gonna get,” Michele Campos, an employee said.

>> RELATED: Dayton restaurant total loss after early morning fire

After a fire broke out Thursday morning, firefighters are calling the building a total loss.

“There’s no words devastation, sadness, but I do have hope,” Cindy Horsley, Legacy Pancake House employee said.

Hope that this isn’t the final chapter.

“The sign still stands. My wife and I were talking, it’d be really nice if they could rebuild everything but keep that sign, the original sign as the legacy of the Legacy Pancake House,” William Marshall, brother of the business’ owner said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.













©2023 Cox Media Group