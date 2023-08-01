‘This is the first step;’ City of Trotwood gains control over troubled cemetery

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood announced Tuesday it has been granted a preliminary injunction against Bear Creek-Hillgrove Cemetery.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the order gives the city the authority and discretion to handle cemetery operations and maintenance during the pending litigation filed by the city against Bear Creek Cemetery Association.

>> Previous Coverage: ‘Glad that it happened;’ Community reacts to Trotwood’s lawsuit against Bear Creek Cemetery

“This is the first step to bringing dignity and honor back to the cemetery while preparing for its future with the care and respect our residents deserve,” said Trotwood Mayor Mary A. McDonald.

>> RELATED: City of Trotwood files lawsuit to gain control of troubled cemetery

The city said it will not be conducting any new burials at the cemetery during this period. It will also temporarily close operations until the cemetery can be restored to a “respectable place for people to bury their loves ones.”

>> Rep. Plummer: Charge Bear Creek Cemetery in Trotwood criminally if services aren’t rendered

The city said it honor any prepaid burial arrangements with supporting documentation.

“We are going to do everything we can to protect the souls in this cemetery,” said Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr.





©2023 Cox Media Group