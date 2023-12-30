‘This is crazy;’ Tenant fed up after cars continue to crash into building

DAYTON — Tenants said they were worried about their safety after another car crashed into their apartment.

It happened on Wayne and Watervliet Avenues in Dayton.

Contractors were on the scene for hours cleaning up the mess hours after that car crashed into the building early Friday.

Bill Lingle lives on the second floor. He said this happens way too often.

“I’ve been here two years, and this is the third vehicle we’ve had hit the building,” Lingle said. “This is crazy.”

He said even firefighters were familiar with the crashes at his building.

“They were like as soon as we heard the call on the station, head the address, and were know right where we’re going,” Lingle said.

News Center 7 previously covered last year when a pickup truck crashed into the front of the building forcing the city to condemn it until it was fixed.

Lingle said while he feels safe in his second-floor apartment he is confident this will happen again.

The building owner told News Center 7 that he is currently speaking with the city to ensure something gets changed to keep people safe.

