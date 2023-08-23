‘This could have been prevented;’ Deadly Clark Co. crash sparks school bus seatbelt policy debate

CLARK COUNTY — Many community members say they want the seatbelt policy on school buses to change after a deadly crash in Clark County Tuesday.

A child was killed and 20 other children were also injured after a Northwestern Local Schools bus was hit by an SUV, causing it to overturn.

“We were literally right out in front of the school,” said Mandy Oty. “It traumatized me for a long time. I still think about it.”

Oty remembers an eerily similar crash when she was in the sixth grade. Her son Chase now takes the bus to Northwestern as well and she wants seatbelts to be installed.

“In my heart I believe that this could have been prevented, you know, and it’s just sad that it has to come to this for them to start thinking about it,” she said.

Congressman Mike Turner agrees.

“If they don’t have them on the school bus, that’s an adult’s decision, right, not just a child’s decision. In this instance, you know, adults made the wrong choice,” Turner said.

Turner’s children are adults now, but even he struggled to see school buses on the roads after the crash.

“I passed a school bus this morning on the highway, thinking differently about seeing a school bus, and knowing that all those children were unprotected,” he said.

Oty’s son still has to take the bus the rest of the year and she said its going to be hard to wave goodbye to him without fear.

