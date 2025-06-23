‘They need mentors;’ NAACP to host forum on youth gun violence

DAYTON — One local group is calling people together, looking for solutions to gun violence that takes young people’s lives.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke wth NAACP leaders about why it’s important to take on this problem. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 p.m.

NAACP will hold a forum Monday night called “Youth Violence, the Root Causes,” featuring a panel of representatives from several groups.

The group said 10 out of the 40 homicide victims in Dayton last year involved juveniles.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group