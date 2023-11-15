‘They had tears in their eyes;’ People react after Ohio Jewish Cemetery vandalized

BROOKLYN, OH — The Jewish Community is opening up after someone spray-painted swastikas at a Jewish Cemetery near Cleveland last weekend.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It is absolutely sickening;’ Swastikas found painted on headstones in Ohio Jewish cemetery

This involved nearly two dozen headstones, Brooklyn Police said.

The Anti-Defamation League said the vandalism at the cemetery is just one of many similar incidents happening across the country since the start of the Israel-Hamas War last month.

The Jewish community jumped in to help clean up the graffiti.

“My daughter and I started to drive out of the cemetery, and we saw a bunch of people starting to gather,” said Danielle. “They said they were going to clean, and my daughter actually said Mom, we have to stay.”

>>Israeli forces carrying out targeted raid inside Gaza’s largest hospital

She said her father’s headstone was okay, others weren’t. She added that she saw four headstones with red swastikas painted on them.

“They were horrified. I mean, they had tears in their eyes. And it was, it was hard.”

The Anti-Defamation League also said that no race or faith should ever experience hate.

“At no point should anyone ever feel intimidated, feel fear, feel scared to go to school or to work because of their identities,” said Kelly Fishman, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

No arrests have been made.

©2023 Cox Media Group