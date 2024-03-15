‘There’s nothing to be saved;’ Homeowners, volunteers cleaning up after Auglaize County tornado

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Homeowners and volunteers are cleaning up after a tornado touched down in Auglaize County Thursday.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to residents who were shaken by what they saw.

“There’s nothing to be saved I mean it’s totally gone,” said Ron Munger.

Munger has camped at Glacier Hills for 28 years. He remembers when it was not half as many campers on the sight, so to see this much damage is heartbreaking.

“Excuse me, I get a little emotional. The concrete pad is there. Across the drive. It’s up against a tree with two axles up,” Munger said.

Although his camper is no more, Munger is out trying to help others like Matthew Wuebbenhorst whose home is ripped to pieces on the left.

“I’m just very thankful. As fast as people showed up all the volunteers, all the donations, we’ve had a lot of blessings coming,” Wuebbenhorst said.

Wuebbenhorst was able to save some of the clothes and items from bedrooms, and people are separating what will be saved or tossed after they clean up.

“Next, we’re going to get the tractor try to lift some of this, the sides of the house at the barn to try to get some more essential things that they need,” said Derryll Schenk.

Auglaize incident team and power companies have been working around the clock to get power on. They are also collecting how many were injured.

“I think our numbers for what we sit total into the hospital was eight,” said Troy Anderson, Auglaize Incident Commander.

Wuebbenhorst also is staying hopeful for the future rebuild on his home.

“We’ll revamp everything find out what the same layout and I will go from there except I don’t have to do all the work this time, which another blessing,” Wuebbenhorst said.

Anderson said as of Friday morning they had 49 homes still without power they are working to restore as campers grab what they can.

