‘There’s always a way;’ Blind marathon runner to take on Flying Pig half marathon for the first time

CINCINNATI — After six marathons and two Boston Marathon finishes, a blind marathon runner from Richmond, Virginia, is coming to Cincinnati this weekend to run the Flying Pig half-marathon for the first time.

Angie Moran told our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that she’s been blind since childhood.

Moran is looking to add a new location to her impressive running resume with the help of Steve Atey, who’s never been a guide or run this course before.

“It’s not just about running, it’s about experiencing another city,” Moran said.

The half-marathon is Moran’s favorite distance and she’s been training regularly with Atey in preparation for the race on Sunday.

Their success as a partnership is dependent on their communication, which Atey said is a specialized language they’ve developed over time.

“When we first started doing it, it took a lot of attention and concentration. It’s almost like a routine. Almost like an airplane and a controller or something like that. If you’re coming up on a curb, you’ll say ‘cut out’ or ‘step down,’” Atey said.

The two hope they can show others what’s possible as they run in the Flying Pig half marathon Sunday.

“Being blind or not doesn’t make a difference. I’m just running a half marathon with a friend,” Atey said.

Moran told WCPO-TV that they are counting down the days till the race, where they’ll get to show other participants their strength and determination.

“There’s always a way to accomplish our dreams,” Moran said.

