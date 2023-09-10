Therapeutic Riding Institute hosts sold out gala

DAYTON — The Therapeutic Riding Institute (TRI) held its annual Stetsons and Sterling gala on Saturday.

The gala raises money for their Equine Rehabilitation Programs and this year, it was sold out.

Money was raised through selling tickets, raffles, and a live and silent auction.

TRI’s Executive Director Stephanie Llacuna said TRI’s mission is to enhance people’s lives through Equine therapy.

Llacuna said a lot of people who come to the institute don’t have many options for physical activities they can do.

So, for many of the kids who show up to TRI, it has given them a sense of belonging.

“We have we have parents that will say that they may never have had children come to their birthday party before until they came to our program where they made friends because here, they’re not different and this is the place where they can be themselves and they feel normal,” Llacuna said.

About 300 people showed up for Saturday’s event.

During the event, people had the chance to enjoy food and drinks, listen to a live bluegrass band, play horse-themed games, or even give a horse a kiss.

