Theme announced for this year’s Troy Strawberry Festival

TROY — The theme for this year’s Troy Strawberry Festival has been announced.

Organized unveiled the logo and theme on social media Tuesday.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Blooming Berries.”

“Join us on June 1 & 2 for a Blooming good time featuring entertainment on three stages, arts and craft vendors, and lots of strawberry food delights,” organizers wrote on social media.

The festival’s first year was in 1977 and has grown each year, according to the festival’s website.

Nonprofit organizations in the area benefit from this annual festival. It will take place June 1 and 2.





