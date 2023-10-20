Temporary parking fine moratorium in place in downtown Troy

TROY — People going to downtown Troy can now park there for as long as they need without fear of getting a ticket.

The city announced a temporary moratorium on parking fines on Friday. It’ll run from now through December.

During the moratorium, Troy police won’t be ticketing for parking in timed spaces.

Signs saying, “Enjoy unrestricted parking for the holidays. Shop & Dine in Downtown” have covered parking limit signs.

“Designated handicap spaces will be enforced and vehicles must be parked within the white lines and out of the driving lane. Per Codified Ordinance 351.13(a), vehicles may not remain in one place on public streets or alleys for longer than 72 hours,” city officials wrote on social media.

