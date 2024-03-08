Teenager hospitalized after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Dayton on Thursday, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

After 7:30 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Linda Vista Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>RELATED: 16-year-old injured in Dayton shooting

A 911 call indicates the teen was outside when he was shot.

The teen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Bauer said.

“We believe it to be an isolated incident, we don’t think the public or anything is in any type of danger,” Dayton Polie Sergeant Phillip Watts told News Center 7 crews on scene.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating this incident.





©2024 Cox Media Group