Teen to spend 4 years in juvenile detention after shots fired at football game

NORTH COLLEGE HILL — A teenager has been sentenced to four years in juvenile detention for firing a gun during a football game, originally reported by our news partner WCPO Cincinnati.

The teen was involved in two instances where shots were fired near a school or school function earlier this year, according to North College Hill Police.

He will spend four years in a juvenile detention center until he turns 21, police said.

The teen was arrested on September 13 after a call reported shots fired during dismissal at North College Hill High School, police said.

Police say the teen also fired shots near a football game, bringing the game to an end in the third quarter. The shots were fired from an apartment complex across the street from the stadium, police say.

No one was injured in either incident, police say, but the gunfire had lasting consequences for students.

The week after the shots were fired nearby, North College Hill’s next opponent, Miami Valley Christian Academy canceled, stating they would not travel to the area for the game. The school also announced its homecoming game against Summit Country Day School was rescheduled for a different date and time, moving from a Friday night to Saturday morning.

NCH football coach Greg Conwell said the shots fired near the game was an unfortunate incident, but he felt that NCH student-athletes were being “punished” afterward, as opponents canceled or rescheduled games.

