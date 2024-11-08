Teen fights forcing Ohio McDonald’s to shut down dining room

SOUTH EUCLID — A McDonald’s in northeast Ohio has decided to close its dining room during afternoons after what police describe as a riot broke out there last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 22, South Euclid police were called to McDonald’s and found roughly 40 juveniles either in the restaurant or running from there, according to WJW in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

A large fight involving juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16 broke out inside the fast food chain and left two teenagers hurt.

“Eighteen years, this hasn’t happened. I haven’t investigated this type of call or been dispatched to this type of call in 18 years,” South Euclid Police Public Information Officer and School Resource Officer Officer Joe Di Lillo told WEWS in Cleveland.

The incident has led the restaurant to close its dining room daily form 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mobile orders will still be accepted, but customers will have to use the drive-thru to pick up the food.

Four juveniles were arrested. Twelve named juveniles have had cases passed along to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor for review for charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



