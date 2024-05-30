Teen in custody after several vehicles broken into near Ohio State’s campus

COLUMBUS — Several vehicles were broken into near Ohio State University’s campus early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched before 1:25 a.m. on reports of someone breaking car windows on West 8th Avenue, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

There were also reports of vehicles vandalized on Highland Street and Hunter Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw three people running from the scene. They chased and caught a 17-year-old, WBNS said.

The teen had felony warrants out for his arrest for other property crimes, according to Columbus Police.

About 26 vehicles were broken into, but it’s unknown if anything was stolen.

The teen will be charged and sent to juvenile detention, WBNS said.

