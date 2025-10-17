Teen arrested after shots fired in area neighborhood

RICHMOND, Indiana — A teen was arrested after shots were fired in a neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of North 17th Street in Richmond, Indiana.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene and located evidence consistent with gunshots being fired.

Officers were also advised that vehicles and individuals that were possibly involved were in the 1st block of South 16th Street.

Several people who were suspected of being involved were detained by additional officers, according to the department.

The investigation ultimately resulted in the arrest of a teenage juvenile for criminal recklessness and other gun-related charges.

“We’re seeing too many young people making choices with weapons that can take a life in an instant. Parents, know where your kids are, who they’re with, and what they’re doing. These moments can’t be undone,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

The matter remains under investigation at this time.

