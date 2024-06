MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County’s Children Services Division is experiencing a technical issue.

The issue is affecting phone lines, according to county officials.

If you need to call to report child abuse or neglect, the county advises you to call (937) 224-5347 and select option one instead of option two.

If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

