Task force to hold OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — An OVI checkpoint will be tonight in Butler County.

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting the checkpoint in the city of Hamilton, according to a spokesperson.

Drivers can expect extra patrols on Northbound U.S. 127 (Martin Luther King Blvd.) at Walnut Street.

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort to reduce OVI-related crashes across the area, the spokesperson said.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is funded by the Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

