Sweet Corn Festival to bring several families to Fairborn this weekend

FAIRBORN — The Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival is returning this weekend!

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sweet Corn Festival kicks off today in Fairborn

The family-oriented event will have 130 handmade arts and crafts, booths, and food vendors, the festival said on its webpage.

It will take place at Community Park in the 600 block of E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road today from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Among the food favorites are steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop chickens, a variety of other offerings, and fresh-cut watermelon.

There will also be pony rides and train rides for children and a cornhole tournament is planned with a City of Fairborn versus Wright Patt challenge in lieu of the annual corn-eating contest, according to the website.

Parking and admission are free.

©2023 Cox Media Group