GREENVILLE — Police were called to respond after an SUV crashed into a local Walmart Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the Walmart located on Wagner Avenue in Greenville shortly before 11 a.m.., according to initial reports.

Photos from the scene show the crash left a hole in the building.

Crews on the scene said the driver suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

