Suspected shoplifter tased after fighting with officers; 2nd suspected shoplifter on the run

ENGLEWOOD — One person is in custody and another is on the run after they allegedly shoplifted from a local Walmart Wednesday.

Around 8 a.m. Englewood police were called to the Walmart on Hoke Road for reports of two women pushing full shopping carts of unpaid items out of the store, according to a media release.

An officer arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest one of the suspected shoplifters, identified as Ronniesha Gillis, 30, of Dayton.

Police said Gillis began resisting arrest and fighting with officers.

The officer tased Gillis and with the help of a Walmart manager handcuffed her.

A second suspect drove away from the area before returning and attempting to assault a Walmart employee and police with a shopping cart.

>> ‘I just got to screaming;’ Teen shooting victim’s mom shares relief after alleged killer’s capture

Officers were involved in a chase with the second suspect’s vehicle, described as a Whilte Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio license plate JVT5075, before having to stop due to the suspect’s speed and reckless driving.

While Gillis was being checked out by medics for being tased, police said she ran away and into a nearby wooded area.

She was again taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on resisting arrest charges.

Police said they are looking into additional felony charges with the prosecutor’s office.

Officers are searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Alan Meade at 937-771-2890 or email meade@englewood.oh.us.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group