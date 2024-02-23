Suspected case of meningococcal disease reported at Miami University

OXFORD — A suspected case of meningococcal disease has been reported on Miami University’s campus in Oxford.

The rare disease can be very serious and potentially life-threatening, but university officials said the overall risk to the campus community is low.

Meningococcal disease spreads through respiratory droplets and saliva or spit. It’s mostly spread through kissing, sharing food, or living together. The disease isn’t caught through casual contact or breathing air where an infected person has been.

Symptoms include fever, stiff neck, and headache. If you start to experience symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

“With Miami’s support, the Butler County General Health District is contacting students who may have been in close contact with the ill student to provide guidance on what symptoms to look for and to provide prophylactic treatment. If you do not hear from the Butler County General Health District, you can assume that you were not identified as a high-risk close contact,” university officials shared on their website.

Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to the Butler County General Health District at (513) 863-1770.

