Suspect in shooting at local gas station arrested

HARRISON TWP. — Local deputies have arrested the man they say shot another man at a gas station earlier this year.

Michael Stroud, 28, of Dayton, was arrested Tuesday. He’s facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The charges stem from a September shooting at a gas station in Harrison Twp. The victim told deputies he was shot by a man around 4:26 a.m.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video and Stroud was identified as the shooter, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this week, the R.A.N.G.E Task Force, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and detectives from the Montgomery County Special Investigations conducted surveillance on Stroud and later found him an at apartment complex in Dayton. He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

“Removing violent criminals goes beyond solving cases; it’s a collective effort with local, state, and federal partners responding to calls, addressing threats, and ensuring Montgomery County remains a place where residents feel protected,” Sheriff Rob Streck said.

