Suspect runs out of gas during police chase

A suspect running from Ohio police was caught after he ran out of gas.

Around 2 a.m. Friday morning Alliance Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop on 61-year-old Jesse Singletery of Canton, according to a social media post from the department.

Singletery drove away after he was told he would be charged with driving on a suspended license, according to the post.

Police pressed Singletery for 15 minutes before he ran out of gas on State Route 172 and was taken into custody.

“If you are going to make bad choices and run from the Alliance Police Department, MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ENOUGH GAS,” the post read.

