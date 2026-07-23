Suspect leaps off bridge following traffic stop in Missouri

MISSOURI — A man is in custody after he dove off a bridge trying to escape police.
The incident happened in Missouri. Investigators said the man took off from a traffic stop and led officers on a small chase.
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When the man got out of his car, it kept going, and he swan-dived off the bridge.
Deputies later said the man headbutted two deputies as he was being arrested.
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