Suspect in death of local teen still at large, sheriff’s office says

HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a suspect in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 15-year-old girl killed in Harrison Twp. ‘rolling shootout’

Tommy Moreland, 29, and Denisha Taylor, 32, both of Dayton, were identified as persons of interest for murder, failure to comply with the signal or order of a Police Officer, and tampering with evidence.

Taylor was taken into custody last Monday, News Center 7 previously reported.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 of 2 persons of interest in death of local teen taken into custody

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Moreland remains at large and law enforcement officials are continuing to pursue all leads to locate and apprehend him.

The shooting itself happened between two vehicles at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road. A 15-year-old girl in a Chevrolet Impala was shot and killed during the incident.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘She was a sweet child;’ Grandmother of local teen killed in shootout wants answers about her death

A maroon Toyota RAV4 was identified as being at the scene and involved in the shooting. That SUV was later spotted by detectives and involved in a high-speed chase several hours after the shooting. It was later found abandoned several miles away, News Center 7 previously reported.

Moreland and Taylor were identified on video as the driver and passenger of the SUV after the shooting. They were also seen in surveillance video at a carwash shortly after the shooting.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Miami Valley Crime Stoppers for credible information that leads to the location, arrest, and successful prosecution of Moreland.

Anyone with information on Moreland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357(HELP) or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867(STOP).

©2023 Cox Media Group