Suspect accused of killing man after dice game at local lounge appears in court

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Dayton lounge earlier this year appeared in court on Tuesday.
A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Quandric Morris-Ogelsby, 38, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including:
- Four counts of murder
- Two counts of felonious assault
- Two counts of aggravated robbery
- One count of tampering with evidence
- One count of having weapons while under disability
A $1 million surety bond with electronic monitoring was set for Morris-Ogelsby, according to the spokesperson.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Morris-Ogelsby is facing charges connected to the shooting death of 46-year-old Keyson Webb.
Webb was killed at Sugar’s Lounge on N. Main Street on April 5.
An investigation revealed that Morris-Ogelsby, Webb, and others had been rolling dice when Morris-Ogelsby pulled out a gun and shot Webb, according to the prosecutor’s office.
After shooting Webb, he allegedly robbed him and left the scene.
Earlier this month, the FBI offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Morris-Ogelsby’s arrest.
He turned himself in on the same day the reward was offered, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
Morris-Ogelsby is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
